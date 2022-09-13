NewsVideos

This is how India is tackling China’s domination policies | Zee English News

China has deployed a strategy of using money as the medium to establish its domination across Asia in particular, and over the world in general. Applying soft power moves, China is using debt trap to dominate over countries in Asia and Africa which can also be seen as a new form of imperialism.

|Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 10:42 PM IST
China has deployed a strategy of using money as the medium to establish its domination across Asia in particular, and over the world in general. Applying soft power moves, China is using debt trap to dominate over countries in Asia and Africa which can also be seen as a new form of imperialism.

All Videos

DNA: Secret of light seen in the sky in UP
3:49
DNA: Secret of light seen in the sky in UP
DNA: A Story of Noor Inayat Khan, a British Indian-origin spy
5:30
DNA: A Story of Noor Inayat Khan, a British Indian-origin spy
DNA: BJP protests against Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal
9:58
DNA: BJP protests against Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal
DNA: 8-month-old baby dies after mobile battery explodes
11:24
DNA: 8-month-old baby dies after mobile battery explodes
DNA: Analysis of relationship between Kashmir and cinema
11:56
DNA: Analysis of relationship between Kashmir and cinema

Trending Videos

3:49
DNA: Secret of light seen in the sky in UP
5:30
DNA: A Story of Noor Inayat Khan, a British Indian-origin spy
9:58
DNA: BJP protests against Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal
11:24
DNA: 8-month-old baby dies after mobile battery explodes
11:56
DNA: Analysis of relationship between Kashmir and cinema
India China,