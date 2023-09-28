trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668168
NewsVideos
videoDetails

This Is the First Ray Of Hope, Mahesh Bhatt, Director, On Passing Of  Women's Reservation Bill

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
After the passage of ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ (Women's Reservation Bill) in the Rajya Sabha, Director Mahesh Bhatt commented and said that a country that cannot respect its women cannot be recognized as a civilized society.
Follow Us

All Videos

Sindhis, Baloch, and Pashtun Activists at UN Accuse Pakistan Of Breaching Human Rights
play icon7:48
Sindhis, Baloch, and Pashtun Activists at UN Accuse Pakistan Of Breaching Human Rights
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrives in Washington DC
play icon1:1
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrives in Washington DC
Kashmiri female activist busts Pakistan’s propaganda on Kashmir at UNHRC
play icon8:10
Kashmiri female activist busts Pakistan’s propaganda on Kashmir at UNHRC
Bihar Breaking: Ruckus in RJD increases over Thakur controversy, Anand Mohan Singh attacks Manoj Kumar Jha
play icon2:35
Bihar Breaking: Ruckus in RJD increases over Thakur controversy, Anand Mohan Singh attacks Manoj Kumar Jha
Sachin Tendulkar Pays Visit To Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar's Residence For Ganpati Darshan
play icon1:18
Sachin Tendulkar Pays Visit To Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar's Residence For Ganpati Darshan

Trending Videos

Sindhis, Baloch, and Pashtun Activists at UN Accuse Pakistan Of Breaching Human Rights
play icon7:48
Sindhis, Baloch, and Pashtun Activists at UN Accuse Pakistan Of Breaching Human Rights
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrives in Washington DC
play icon1:1
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrives in Washington DC
Kashmiri female activist busts Pakistan’s propaganda on Kashmir at UNHRC
play icon8:10
Kashmiri female activist busts Pakistan’s propaganda on Kashmir at UNHRC
Bihar Breaking: Ruckus in RJD increases over Thakur controversy, Anand Mohan Singh attacks Manoj Kumar Jha
play icon2:35
Bihar Breaking: Ruckus in RJD increases over Thakur controversy, Anand Mohan Singh attacks Manoj Kumar Jha
Sachin Tendulkar Pays Visit To Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar's Residence For Ganpati Darshan
play icon1:18
Sachin Tendulkar Pays Visit To Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar's Residence For Ganpati Darshan