This is the inspiring journey of Himachal’s CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu

| Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 03:18 PM IST

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will be Himachal Pradesh’s new chief minister. He is the former president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress and is a four-time MLA. Mr. Sukhu will be the first Congress leader from Lower Himachal, comprising areas merged in Himachal in 1966 to occupy the top post. A second chief minister from Hamirpur district, after BJP's Prem Kumar Dhumal