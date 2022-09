This is what Bangladesh minister said on PM Sheikh Hasina's India trip...

Bangladesh's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Shahriar Alam said on September 07 that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's trip to India is another successful visit following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tour to Dhaka last year.

| Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 03:00 PM IST

