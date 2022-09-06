NewsVideos

This is what Union Minister said about PM Modi in the U.S.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making India more proud internationally, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on September 06 said that India's pride has increased globally under leadership of PM Modi. Watch the video for more...

|Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 01:30 PM IST
Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making India more proud internationally, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on September 06 said that India's pride has increased globally under leadership of PM Modi. Watch the video for more...

All Videos

Watch: Sri Lanka’s squad practices ahead of its Asia Cup game against India
Watch: Sri Lanka’s squad practices ahead of its Asia Cup game against India
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Indore man decorates house with Lord Ganesha idols from across the world
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Indore man decorates house with Lord Ganesha idols from across the world
Persistent COVID infection may increase incidents of heart attacks, brain strokes
Persistent COVID infection may increase incidents of heart attacks, brain strokes
Piyush Goyal pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in San Francisco
Piyush Goyal pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in San Francisco
Speed News: ED raids at many places in liquor scam case
5:44
Speed News: ED raids at many places in liquor scam case

Trending Videos

Watch: Sri Lanka’s squad practices ahead of its Asia Cup game against India
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Indore man decorates house with Lord Ganesha idols from across the world
Persistent COVID infection may increase incidents of heart attacks, brain strokes
Piyush Goyal pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in San Francisco
5:44
Speed News: ED raids at many places in liquor scam case