This mechanical engineer quits his job to revive India's dying ponds

Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida-based 26-year-old mechanical engineer, Ramveer Tanwar, has quit his job with MNC for a cause of reviving nearby ponds. He has saved ten ponds till date in the past five years. He has seen the water mistreatment since his childhood in his area. He has focussed on cleaning of ponds by natural, simple and cost effective ways like making filter system and encouraging the farmers to do fishery.