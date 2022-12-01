NewsVideos

Tibetans offer prayers in Himachal's Dharamshala for the long life of Dalai Lama

|Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 06:00 PM IST
Tibetans offered prayers in Dharamshala for the long life of Dalai Lama on November 30. The revered Dalai Lama was also present in the ceremony.

All Videos

Gujarat Elections 2022: In the first phase of voting, there was strong voting in 'Narmada'.
1:45
Gujarat Elections 2022: In the first phase of voting, there was strong voting in 'Narmada'.
Giriraj Singh attacked AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, said- Owaisi is sowing the seeds of division
4:21
Giriraj Singh attacked AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, said- Owaisi is sowing the seeds of division
Gujarat Election 2022: Voting continues on 89 seats for the first phase in Gujarat
3:46
Gujarat Election 2022: Voting continues on 89 seats for the first phase in Gujarat
PM Modi's road show in Ahmedabad, campaigned for the second phase.
14:56
PM Modi's road show in Ahmedabad, campaigned for the second phase.
Badhir News: Aftab confesses the crime of Shraddha's murder
6:23
Badhir News: Aftab confesses the crime of Shraddha's murder

Trending Videos

1:45
Gujarat Elections 2022: In the first phase of voting, there was strong voting in 'Narmada'.
4:21
Giriraj Singh attacked AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, said- Owaisi is sowing the seeds of division
3:46
Gujarat Election 2022: Voting continues on 89 seats for the first phase in Gujarat
14:56
PM Modi's road show in Ahmedabad, campaigned for the second phase.
6:23
Badhir News: Aftab confesses the crime of Shraddha's murder