Tiger 3: When firecrackers burst in the cinema hall

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 11:24 PM IST
The movie Tiger-3 was playing inside the cinema hall. As soon as the pair of Salman and Shahrukh entered the screen, their fans started fireworks inside the cinema hall. Firecrackers started bursting in the cinema hall. Rockets were falling down after hitting the roof of the cinema hall. Smoke filled the entire cinema hall. There was chaos, people started running here and there to save their lives. So many people kept making videos from their mobile phones.. This video of Mohan Theater in Malegaon, Maharashtra is scary.
