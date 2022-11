Tiger Shroff flags off cyclothon in Mumbai

| Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Bollywood fitness guru Tiger Shroff was spotted at a fitness event in Mumbai. The actor was seen flagging off a cyclothon. Tiger himself was in a workout attire to match the event better. The actor was in a black cut sleeve hoodie and completed the look with a pair of shades. Many people along with the paparazzi surrounded the actor while he was at the event.