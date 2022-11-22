Time has come to make Bapu’s dream in reality to disbanding of Congress: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

| Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 02:45 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a public rally on November 21 at Porbandar assembly of Gujarat. While addressing the public of Porbandar Adityanath said that the Bapu had called for disbanding of Congress after independence. He said, “Bapu had called for disbanding of Congress after independence. The time has come to make Bapu's dream a reality. Out of 403 Assembly seats in UP, Cong has only 2 seats. BJP is here to provide security & ensure prosperity in the state.”