TMC leader Humayun's clarification on controversial statement

Sonam|Updated: May 03, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
TMC MLA Humayun Kabir, who came to campaign in view of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, has given a controversial statement. He said, you are 70 percent and we are 30 percent. But, if we cannot wash you away in Bhagirathi then I will leave politics.

