TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee resigns as chief whip

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 05, 2025, 11:48 AM IST
Kalyan Banerjee has given a big shock to Mamata Banerjee. Kalyan Banerjee has resigned from the post of Chief Whip.

Operation Continues, Many Terrorists Killed
Operation Continues, Many Terrorists Killed
Omar Abdullah makes huge remark on Jammu Kashmir
Omar Abdullah makes huge remark on Jammu Kashmir
गिटार की धुन और सादगी भरा अंदाज...लड़की ने पंजाबी गाना 'फकीरा' गाकर जीता पब्लिक का दिल, धड़ल्ले से वायरल हुआ VIDEO
गिटार की धुन और सादगी भरा अंदाज...लड़की ने पंजाबी गाना 'फकीरा' गाकर जीता पब्लिक का दिल, धड़ल्ले से वायरल हुआ VIDEO
America and Israel at war, Gaza faces destruction!
America and Israel at war, Gaza faces destruction!
Modi's rapid action has begun!
Modi's rapid action has begun!

