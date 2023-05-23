NewsVideos
TMC To Boycott Inauguration Of New Parliament Building

|Updated: May 23, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
Amid demands from the opposition that the president and not the prime minister should inaugurate the new Parliament building, the leaders of several political parties have decided to boycott the ceremony on May 28.

