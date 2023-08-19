trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650835
NewsVideos
videoDetails

TN: Car catches fire in Chennai’s GST road, no casualties reported

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
A car caught fire on Chennai’s GST road near Pallavaram in Chennai on August 19. Fire tenders immediately reached the spot and the flames were brought under control in quick time through the prompt response of the fire tenders. No casualties were reported in the incident.
Follow Us

All Videos

Udyan Express catches fire in Bengaluru; dousing ops underway
play icon0:53
Udyan Express catches fire in Bengaluru; dousing ops underway
UP CM Yogi Adityanath visits under construction Ram Janmabhoomi Temple
play icon0:40
UP CM Yogi Adityanath visits under construction Ram Janmabhoomi Temple
Rajinikanth and CM Yogi to watch movie ‘Jailer’ together
play icon1:3
Rajinikanth and CM Yogi to watch movie ‘Jailer’ together
3 killed, 8 injured in “mysterious” blast in Kargil
play icon1:0
3 killed, 8 injured in “mysterious” blast in Kargil
Sourav Ganguly predicts his top 5 teams for upcoming ICC ODI World Cup
play icon2:7
Sourav Ganguly predicts his top 5 teams for upcoming ICC ODI World Cup

Trending Videos

Udyan Express catches fire in Bengaluru; dousing ops underway
play icon0:53
Udyan Express catches fire in Bengaluru; dousing ops underway
UP CM Yogi Adityanath visits under construction Ram Janmabhoomi Temple
play icon0:40
UP CM Yogi Adityanath visits under construction Ram Janmabhoomi Temple
Rajinikanth and CM Yogi to watch movie ‘Jailer’ together
play icon1:3
Rajinikanth and CM Yogi to watch movie ‘Jailer’ together
3 killed, 8 injured in “mysterious” blast in Kargil
play icon1:0
3 killed, 8 injured in “mysterious” blast in Kargil
Sourav Ganguly predicts his top 5 teams for upcoming ICC ODI World Cup
play icon2:7
Sourav Ganguly predicts his top 5 teams for upcoming ICC ODI World Cup