TN: Customs seize seven lungis embossed with gold worth Rs 16.64 lakhs, one arrested

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Trichy Air Customs recovered seven lungis embossed with gold, valued at Rs 16.64 lakhs from a person travelling to Trichy from Dubai. Subsequently, a man has been apprehended in connection with this incident. Further investigation into the matter is underway.
