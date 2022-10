TN: Mukkombu barrage opened to release surplus water due to increase in water level

| Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 11:10 PM IST

The vents of Mukkombu barrage across the Kollidam river have been opened to release excess water to both Cauvery and Kollidam rivers on Oct 17. Meanwhile, the district administration issued a flood alert to the residents living on the banks of the rivers.