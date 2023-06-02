NewsVideos
videoDetails

TN: Transgender community celebrates ‘Pride Month’ in Chennai

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
The transgender community in Chennai celebrated June as ‘Pride Month’. The community hoisted a rainbow flag in the city on June 01. After hoisting the flag, they greeted each other and distributed sweets.

