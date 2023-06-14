NewsVideos
videoDetails

TN: V Senthil Balaji breaks down as ED takes him for medical examination

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji breaks down as ED officials took him into custody in connection with a money laundering case and brought him to a government medical in Omandurar for medical examination.

All Videos

High tide alert from Lakhpat to Umargam, possibility of 4 to 7.5 high waves
1:22
High tide alert from Lakhpat to Umargam, possibility of 4 to 7.5 high waves
Biporjoy' will hit coasts of Gujarat in a few hours
7:48
Biporjoy' will hit coasts of Gujarat in a few hours
Watch EXCLUSIVE report over Cyclone Biporjoy
6:45
Watch EXCLUSIVE report over Cyclone Biporjoy
About 28 thousand people shifted amid 'Biporjoy' scare
10:44
About 28 thousand people shifted amid 'Biporjoy' scare
IMD issues High Alert over Cyclone Biporjoy for next 48 hours
8:41
IMD issues High Alert over Cyclone Biporjoy for next 48 hours

Trending Videos

1:22
High tide alert from Lakhpat to Umargam, possibility of 4 to 7.5 high waves
7:48
Biporjoy' will hit coasts of Gujarat in a few hours
6:45
Watch EXCLUSIVE report over Cyclone Biporjoy
10:44
About 28 thousand people shifted amid 'Biporjoy' scare
8:41
IMD issues High Alert over Cyclone Biporjoy for next 48 hours