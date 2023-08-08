trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646224
“To me, the bill is correct, right...” Former CJI and RS MP Ranjan Gogoi backs Delhi Services Bill

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
Former Chief Justice of India and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi backed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.“To me, the bill is correct, right. What is pending before the Supreme Court is the validity of the ordinance, and the two questions referred to the Constitution bench, and that has nothing to do with what is being debated in the House,” said Ranjan Gogoi.

