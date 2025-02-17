videoDetails

To The Point: Politics Sparks Over IAS Officer Niaz Khan Controversial Statement

| Updated: Feb 17, 2025, 11:14 AM IST

IAS Officer Niaz Khan Controversial Statement: Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS Niaz Khan's statement has once again fuelled the controversy. Niaz Khan has said that Islam is the religion of Arabia. And here everyone was Hindu. He has said that people were converted from Hindus to Muslims. So even though the religions are different, the blood is the same. Niaz Khan has appealed to Muslims to consider Hindus as their brothers... This is not the first time that Niaz Khan has made such a statement... He has been in the news many times because of his statements.