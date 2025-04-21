videoDetails

Top 10 News Today: Latest big news | Seelampur murder case | Lady Don Zikra | UCC | Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 21, 2025, 04:54 PM IST

The story behind the murder of Hindu boy Kunal in Seelampur, Delhi is now slowly unfolding. Explosive revelations have been made on lady don Zikra, who is said to be the mastermind of the murder. The secrets that Zikra has revealed during interrogation in front of the police are very horrifying. Actually, Zikra wanted to establish herself like Lawrence Bishnoi and Dawood in the world of crime. And for this, she used to present herself as a Muslim don. Watch Zikra THE Muslim Don in our special report today.