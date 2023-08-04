trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644435
Top 5 moments when Amit Shah launched sharp attack on ‘INDIA’ alliance over Delhi Ordinance Bill

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah on August 3 at the Parliament launch sharp attacks at the ‘I.N.D.I.A’ alliance over Delhi Ordinance Bill. He said reminded quoted Jawaharlal Nehru to justify his argument in favour of Delhi Ordinance Bill. Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on AAP, says, party’s aim is to fight with Central Govt. Narendra Modi will become PM again with full majority even after opposition formed an alliance, he added.

