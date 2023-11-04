trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683891
Top News Today: 100 big morning news. Israel Palestine Conflict Delhi Pollution

|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Top News Today: Today it has been 28 days since the war between Israel and Hamas. The army's ground action continues in the Gaza Strip. The army has surrounded the Gaza Strip from all sides. The sound of the explosions shook the entire West Bank. In which three people died. Israel has arrested 17 Hamas terrorists. There is also news that Israel launched a rocket attack in Gaza at night. Israel and Hamas launched powerful attacks on each other on the Gaza border, lighting up the entire sky. Also, Israeli attacks on Hamas targets in Gaza are continuing, Israel has attacked Hamas tunnels. Know the complete news in detail in this report and further see 100 big morning news instantly.
Trending Videos

