Top News Today : Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update | 22 Nov, 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
There is great news in the rescue operation of workers trapped in Silkyara Tunnel of Uttarkashi in 17 days. 41 laborers trapped inside the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand since November 12 were successfully rescued.
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: What is rat-hole mining?
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: What is rat-hole mining?
Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rescue operation successful
Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rescue operation successful
Deshhit: Arnold Dix hailed for leading Uttarakhand rescue operation
Deshhit: Arnold Dix hailed for leading Uttarakhand rescue operation
Uttarkashi News: All 41 workers pulled out from tunnel
Uttarkashi News: All 41 workers pulled out from tunnel
Uttarakhand Tunnel Workers Rescue: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Meets Workers
Uttarakhand Tunnel Workers Rescue: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Meets Workers

