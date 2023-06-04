NewsVideos
Train Accident: : Health Minister Mandaviya will go to AIIMS Bhubaneswar today, Mandaviya will meet the injured

|Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 09:42 AM IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit AIIMS Bhubaneswar and Medical College in Cuttack tomorrow to take stock of the medical assistance being provided to the injured in the Odisha train accident.

