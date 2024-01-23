trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712891
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Tribal Communities Revel in Kambatarayar Festival with Dance and Traditional Music in Nilgiris

|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Follow Us
The rich cultural tapestry as tribal communities in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu, come together to celebrate the Kambatarayar festival. The air is filled with the joyous beats of traditional music, and the vibrant hues of dance adorn the festivities. Join in the cultural spectacle as the community expresses their heritage through this lively celebration in the picturesque region of Nilgiris.

All Videos

Ram devotees can enter Ram Temple today
Play Icon12:15
Ram devotees can enter Ram Temple today
Heavy Crowd gathers to take a glimpse of Lord Rama
Play Icon4:42
Heavy Crowd gathers to take a glimpse of Lord Rama
VIRAL VIDEO : Night Sky Illuminated as Small Asteroid Explodes Over East Germany
Play Icon0:30
VIRAL VIDEO : Night Sky Illuminated as Small Asteroid Explodes Over East Germany
VIRAL VIDEO : Virat Kohli Lookalike Draws Fans for Selfies at Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya
Play Icon1:35
VIRAL VIDEO : Virat Kohli Lookalike Draws Fans for Selfies at Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya
VIRAL VIDEO : Chinese and Indian Troops Allegedly Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' at Line of Actual Control
Play Icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO : Chinese and Indian Troops Allegedly Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' at Line of Actual Control

Trending Videos

Ram devotees can enter Ram Temple today
play icon12:15
Ram devotees can enter Ram Temple today
Heavy Crowd gathers to take a glimpse of Lord Rama
play icon4:42
Heavy Crowd gathers to take a glimpse of Lord Rama
VIRAL VIDEO : Night Sky Illuminated as Small Asteroid Explodes Over East Germany
play icon0:30
VIRAL VIDEO : Night Sky Illuminated as Small Asteroid Explodes Over East Germany
VIRAL VIDEO : Virat Kohli Lookalike Draws Fans for Selfies at Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya
play icon1:35
VIRAL VIDEO : Virat Kohli Lookalike Draws Fans for Selfies at Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya
VIRAL VIDEO : Chinese and Indian Troops Allegedly Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' at Line of Actual Control
play icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO : Chinese and Indian Troops Allegedly Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' at Line of Actual Control