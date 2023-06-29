NewsVideos
videoDetails

Tripura: At least 6 persons die after Jagannath Rath Yatra Chariot catches fire in Kumarghat

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 12:40 AM IST
In a tragic incident, 6 people died in Tripura’s Kumarghat after Jagannath Rath Yatra Chariot catches fire due to electrocution on June 28. Talking to ANI, Kumarghat Subdivision Hospital Medical Officer Dr Sanjit Chakma said, “Two people with burn injuries were brought to the Emergency ward today. After that, 10-12 people were brought, six were dead. 6-7 people have burn injuries. A total of six people, including two children, died. Six others have been referred to District Hospital.”

All Videos

Censor Board refuses to certify ’72 Hoorain
play icon36:29
Censor Board refuses to certify ’72 Hoorain
Ashok Pandit on Censor Board's rejection EXCLUSIVE | 72 Hoorin Trailer
play icon8:9
Ashok Pandit on Censor Board's rejection EXCLUSIVE | 72 Hoorin Trailer
Tomato prices have reached Rs 100 a kg
play icon12:32
Tomato prices have reached Rs 100 a kg
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
play icon7:45
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'We are not talking about faith..we are talking about Political Islam'
play icon9:54
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'We are not talking about faith..we are talking about Political Islam'

Trending Videos

Censor Board refuses to certify ’72 Hoorain
play icon36:29
Censor Board refuses to certify ’72 Hoorain
Ashok Pandit on Censor Board's rejection EXCLUSIVE | 72 Hoorin Trailer
play icon8:9
Ashok Pandit on Censor Board's rejection EXCLUSIVE | 72 Hoorin Trailer
Tomato prices have reached Rs 100 a kg
play icon12:32
Tomato prices have reached Rs 100 a kg
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
play icon7:45
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'We are not talking about faith..we are talking about Political Islam'
play icon9:54
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'We are not talking about faith..we are talking about Political Islam'