Tripura: At least 6 persons die after Jagannath Rath Yatra Chariot catches fire in Kumarghat

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
In a tragic incident, 6 people died in Tripura’s Kumarghat after Jagannath Rath Yatra Chariot catches fire due to electrocution on June 28.

