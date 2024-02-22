trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723661
Truck Overturns on Vashi Highway Bridge, Causing Traffic Jam in Navi Mumbai

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
In Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, a truck overturning on the Vashi Highway Bridge has resulted in a significant traffic jam. Several vehicles are currently stuck, causing inconvenience to commuters in the area. Authorities are working to clear the roadway and manage the situation. Commuters are advised to seek alternative routes and stay updated on the status of the traffic situation in Navi Mumbai.

