Trump nominates his personnel chief as ambassador to India

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2025, 12:26 PM IST
Donald Trump has appointed White House Personnel Director Sergio Gor as the next US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

