Trump’s Pakistan deal shocks India

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 31, 2025, 11:16 AM IST

President Trump said that the US has signed a new agreement with Pakistan, under which both countries will work together to develop Pakistan's vast oil reserves. He said that an oil company is being selected to take this partnership forward. Trump said, 'Who knows, one day Pakistan may be selling oil to India'.