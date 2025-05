videoDetails

Trump took arbitrary decisions against Harvard University, one of the oldest educational institutions in US

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 25, 2025, 12:38 PM IST

DNA: This time Trump took arbitrary decisions against Harvard University, one of the oldest educational institutions in America, and banned the admission of foreign students in it. But Harvard also responded to the brick with a stone and went to court and got a stay on Trump's decision. Trump felt that he was the most powerful in America. But the court there broke his pride.