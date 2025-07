videoDetails

Truth out after years – Pragya’s sister.

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 31, 2025, 06:04 PM IST

A special court in Mumbai today pronounced its verdict in the Malegaon 2008 bomb blast case. All the 7 accused in this case have been acquitted. These included former BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dhar Dwivedi and Sameer Kulkarni.