videoDetails

Tsunami hits Russia after quake! Huge damage!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 30, 2025, 01:34 PM IST

A massive earthquake struck Russia's eastern region Kamchatka on Wednesday morning, measuring 8.7 on the Richter scale. The impact of this natural disaster is being felt in some countries including the US and Japan. After the earthquake, huge tsunami waves were seen on the Russian coast, whose height was recorded to be up to 13 feet. The work of evacuating people from the area has been started.