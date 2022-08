Two motorcycle men plant a bomb under a cop car in Amritsar

A suspicious-looking object was recovered near the vehicle of a police official in Punjab's Amritsar district. According to the police, the object could be a detonator for a bomb.

| Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 05:36 PM IST

