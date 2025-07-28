videoDetails
Two Pakistani Terrorists Killed In Operation Mahadev
The army has taken a major action in Jammu and Kashmir. The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army has killed three terrorists in the Lidwas area of Jammu and Kashmir. The army's Operation Mahadev is going on in the Harwan area of Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the information, sounds of firing were heard during a cordon and search operation on Monday. This operation is going on in the forest area, where security forces cordoned off after receiving information about the activities of suspected terrorists.