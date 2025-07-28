videoDetails

Two Pakistani Terrorists Killed In Operation Mahadev

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 28, 2025, 03:48 PM IST

The army has taken a major action in Jammu and Kashmir. The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army has killed three terrorists in the Lidwas area of ​​Jammu and Kashmir. The army's Operation Mahadev is going on in the Harwan area of ​​Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the information, sounds of firing were heard during a cordon and search operation on Monday. This operation is going on in the forest area, where security forces cordoned off after receiving information about the activities of suspected terrorists.