Uddhav Thackeray Sena Leader Abhishek Ghosalkar Shot During Recorded Facebook Live

|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 12:32 AM IST
Mumbai Firing News: The news is from Mumbai. It is being told that during Facebook Live, the youth sitting with Uddhav Thackeray group leader Abhishek Ghoshalkar opened fire. Ghoshalkar was badly injured in this. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

