Udham Singh Nagar case: UP Police working with Uttarakhand Police

| Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

People protested after a woman was shot dead in a clash that broke out between Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad Police and the people of Bharatpur village in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand on October 12. “Our team had gone to search for the wanted criminal. They were taken hostage and were fired upon. Two of our personnel are critically injured and they are undergoing treatment. We are investigating the matter. We are in contact with the Uttarakhand Police,” informed Bareilly ADG Raj Kumar.