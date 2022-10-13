NewsVideos

Udham Singh Nagar case: UP Police working with Uttarakhand Police

|Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 12:50 PM IST
People protested after a woman was shot dead in a clash that broke out between Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad Police and the people of Bharatpur village in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand on October 12. “Our team had gone to search for the wanted criminal. They were taken hostage and were fired upon. Two of our personnel are critically injured and they are undergoing treatment. We are investigating the matter. We are in contact with the Uttarakhand Police,” informed Bareilly ADG Raj Kumar.

All Videos

Delhi News: AAP leader Gopal Italia has been taken into custody
11:44
Delhi News: AAP leader Gopal Italia has been taken into custody
PM Modi Himachal Visit : Prime Minister Modi is on a visit to Himachal
5:25
PM Modi Himachal Visit : Prime Minister Modi is on a visit to Himachal
Salman Khan से बोलीं एक्ट्रेस शर्लिन- क्या आप पीड़ित महिलाओं के भाईजान नहीं बन सकते?
1:1
Salman Khan से बोलीं एक्ट्रेस शर्लिन- क्या आप पीड़ित महिलाओं के भाईजान नहीं बन सकते?
फिल्म Thank God के ट्रेलर लॉन्च पर पहुंचे Sidharth Malhotra
0:53
फिल्म Thank God के ट्रेलर लॉन्च पर पहुंचे Sidharth Malhotra
Desh Superfast: Hijab Ban Case Sent To CJI Bench
7:46
Desh Superfast: Hijab Ban Case Sent To CJI Bench

Trending Videos

11:44
Delhi News: AAP leader Gopal Italia has been taken into custody
5:25
PM Modi Himachal Visit : Prime Minister Modi is on a visit to Himachal
1:1
Salman Khan से बोलीं एक्ट्रेस शर्लिन- क्या आप पीड़ित महिलाओं के भाईजान नहीं बन सकते?
0:53
फिल्म Thank God के ट्रेलर लॉन्च पर पहुंचे Sidharth Malhotra
7:46
Desh Superfast: Hijab Ban Case Sent To CJI Bench