Udhayanidhi Calls Prez Murmu's Absence From New Parliament Inauguration Best Example Of 'Caste Discrimation'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
On being asked if he can give any example of practices of caste discrimination that need to be eradicated, Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin says "President Droupadi Murmu was not invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament building, that is the best current example."
