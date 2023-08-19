trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650834
Udyan Express catches fire in Bengaluru; dousing ops underway

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
Fire broke out in Udyan Express after it reached in Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Bengaluru on August 19. So far, no casualties have been reported in the incident. Fire engines and experts reached the spot to douse off the blaze. More details will follow.
