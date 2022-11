UK PM Rishi Sunak makes his maiden visit to war-ravaged Ukraine | Zee News English

| Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 12:04 PM IST

UK PM Rishi Sunak on Nov 19 made his first visit to Kyiv. He met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and assured UK’s support to Ukraine in its war against Russia. UK PM Pledged £50m in defence aid to Ukraine as he met the country's President Volodymyr Zelensky in his first visit to Kyiv since becoming prime minister.