videoDetails

UK PM Rishi Sunak prevails in a parliamentary vote on post-Brexit trade despite opposition

| Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 06:10 PM IST

UK PM Rishi Sunak prevails in a parliamentary vote on post-Brexit trade despite opposition Amid a spike in the daily Covid and influenza cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on March 22. In the meeting, the prime minister called for maintaining vigil and underlined the need to enhance genome sequencing. PM Modi also said that Covid is “far from over”.