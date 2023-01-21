NewsVideos
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky questions 'whether Putin is still alive' at World Economic Forum

Jan 21, 2023
Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, stated during a speech on Thursday morning at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos that he is unsure whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is still alive. When asked when the peace talks would begin, he made the comments at the Ukrainian Breakfast, a private gathering. But a video of Mr. Zelensky's comments has surfaced on Twitter. Leaders in Russia responded by claiming that the president of Ukraine "would prefer neither Russia nor Putin to exist." Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky questions 'whether Putin is still alive' at World Economic Forum

