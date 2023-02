videoDetails

Ukrainian President Zelensky to meet Rishi Sunak on his 1st UK visit since the Russian invasion

| Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 03:55 PM IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will visit Britain on Wednesday to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, his office said. Mr Zelenskiy will visit Ukrainian troops currently training in Britain and address the British parliament, the statement said. Ukrainian President Zelensky to meet Rishi Sunak on his 1st UK visit since the Russian invasion