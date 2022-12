videoDetails

Ukrainians celebrate Christmas on Dec 25 instead of Jan 7, break tradition to sever Russia ties

| Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 11:40 PM IST

Amid Moscow's invasion, some Orthodox Ukrainians celebrated Christmas on December 25. In the past, Ukrainian Christians mostly celebrated Christmas in early January. Ukraine's main Orthodox Church has broken ties with Moscow and turned its face towards the West. As a result, many celebrated the holiday on December 25.