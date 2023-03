videoDetails

Umesh Pal's kidnapping case, Atiq Ahmed gets life imprisonment, family demands death sentence

| Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 07:53 PM IST

Umesh Pal's kidnapping case, Atiq Ahmed gets life imprisonment, family demands death sentence An MP-MLA court held gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and two others guilty in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case, and sentenced them to life imprisonment. Ahmad's brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf and six others have been acquitted in the case.