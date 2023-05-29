NewsVideos
“Unfortunate for our country…” says Bajrang Punia on WFI chief’s presence during new Parliament building inauguration

|Updated: May 29, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
Hours after the protesting wrestlers attempting to march towards the new Parliament building were detained, India’s ace grappler Bajrang Punia on May 29 after he was released said that it was an unfortunate moment for our country that Wrestling Federation chief (WFI) Brij Bhushan Singh was present during the new Parliament building inauguration.

