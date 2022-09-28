NewsVideos

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says, India’s relationship with US opens whole range of possibilities

|Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 08:10 PM IST
Speaking on the relations between India and the US in Washington DC, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on September 27 said that India’s relationship with the US opens a whole range of possibilities. “Today, I see US which is very much open to engaging with India, thinking beyond traditional alliances. QUAD working very well today, grown remarkably now. For us, today our relationship with the US opens a whole range of possibilities. I am bullish about the relationship,” said S Jaishankar.

