trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716430
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Union Finance Minister Sitharaman Unveils 'Amrit Kaal' Strategy in Interim Budget 2024-25

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Follow Us
In the Interim Budget 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlines the 'Amrit Kaal' strategy, emphasizing economic policies geared towards fostering sustainable growth, inclusive development, increased productivity, and the creation of opportunities for all.

All Videos

Union Interim Budget 2024-25: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Reflects on India's Decade of Positive Transformation
Play Icon1:34
Union Interim Budget 2024-25: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Reflects on India's Decade of Positive Transformation
Budget Copies Arrived At Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Unveil Sixth Consecutive Budget Today
Play Icon0:22
 Budget Copies Arrived At Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Unveil Sixth Consecutive Budget Today
Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra Arrived At Ministry of Finance For Budget 2024
Play Icon0:17
 Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra Arrived At Ministry of Finance For Budget 2024
Mughal Road Closed After Heavy Snowfall in Poonch, Jammu Kashmir
Play Icon0:41
Mughal Road Closed After Heavy Snowfall in Poonch, Jammu Kashmir
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Interim Budget Today
Play Icon0:32
 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Interim Budget Today

Trending Videos

Union Interim Budget 2024-25: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Reflects on India's Decade of Positive Transformation
play icon1:34
Union Interim Budget 2024-25: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Reflects on India's Decade of Positive Transformation
Budget Copies Arrived At Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Unveil Sixth Consecutive Budget Today
play icon0:22
Budget Copies Arrived At Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Unveil Sixth Consecutive Budget Today
Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra Arrived At Ministry of Finance For Budget 2024
play icon0:17
Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra Arrived At Ministry of Finance For Budget 2024
Mughal Road Closed After Heavy Snowfall in Poonch, Jammu Kashmir
play icon0:41
Mughal Road Closed After Heavy Snowfall in Poonch, Jammu Kashmir
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Interim Budget Today
play icon0:32
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Interim Budget Today