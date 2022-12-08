NewsVideos

Union minister Anurag Thakur inaugurates India's first Drone university in Chennai

|Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 11:34 PM IST
The way the Government of India is promoting drones in India, it is clear that the country will soon fulfill its dream of becoming a drone power. Recently, Union Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurated the country's first Drone Skilling And Training Virtual E-Platform. Union Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurated first Drone Skilling and Training Virtual E-Platform. Union minister Anurag Thakur inaugurates India’s first Drone university in Chennai

