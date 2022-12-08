Union minister Anurag Thakur inaugurates India’s first Drone university in Chennai

The way the Government of India is promoting drones in India, it is clear that the country will soon fulfill its dream of becoming a drone power. Recently, Union Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurated the country's first Drone Skilling And Training Virtual E-Platform. Union Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurated first Drone Skilling and Training Virtual E-Platform. Union minister Anurag Thakur inaugurates India’s first Drone university in Chennai